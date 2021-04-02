Thomas W. White, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas W. White, Jr., 83, died Thursday morning, April 1, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Thomas was born November 4, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas and Mary Bell White.

Raised in Youngstown, Tom was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He worked the majority of his career for the City of Youngstown’s Street Department, retiring as a foreman after 32 years of service. After retirement, he worked in maintenance for the Greenbriar Nursing Home in Boardman and later opened three restaurants along with his children. Together they operated Buon Appetito in Boardman and Stephanie’s Pasta Bowl and Pizza Joe’s, both in New Middletown.

Some of Tom’s favorite things included vegetable and flower gardening, tailgating at the Browns games and family picnics. Tom loved decorating his home for holidays and especially enjoyed shopping trips to T.J. Maxx to look for holiday decorations. A loving and dedicated family man, there is nothing Tom loved more than spending time with Lois, his children and grandchildren. Tom will be lovingly remembered for his easy-going personality, generosity, kindness and gentle nature.

His wife, the former Stephana F. Wilaj, whom he married August 13, 1960, preceded him in death on August 19, 1995.

He is survived by three children, Kimberly (Paul) Colaluca of Youngstown, Thomas W. (Kimberly) White III of New Middletown and Michele (Vito) Marzano of Boardman; sister, Margaret Bodine of Poland; nine grandchildren, Anthony (Colleen) Colaluca, Chris (Andrea) Colaluca, Cassandra Valentini, Samantha Valentini, Vito Marzano, Ashley (Cody) Bolitho, Garrett (fiancee, Amanda Belasco) White, Rachel (Jimmy) Zubick and Stephanie (Nick Cavalier) White; a great-granddaughter due in May and great-grandson due in September; three sisters-in-law, Maryann (Lew) Jackson, Margie Bayus and Martha Wilaj; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, John Beniston and Peggy Nemecsek and his garden buddies, Joyce Ramsey and Ed Lyden. He also leaves his longtime companion, Lois Antronica of Poland; Lois’ children, Lulu (Marty) Annees, Donna (Dave) Benson, Carmel (Steve) Massarelli and Sam Antronica and Lois’ eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by sisters, Helen Straub, Jean Crouch and Nancy Schuler and brother, James White.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 6 from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment at Lake Park Cemetery.

We kindly ask that masks be worn, the six-foot rule honored, and please do not linger after seeing the family.

A special thank you to his caregiver Melissa Ackerman for her dedication and wonderful care given to Tom.

Memorial tributes may take the form in Mr. White’s name to the American Cancer Society.

