Thomas W. Connolly, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas W. Connolly, 73 of Struthers, died Thursday morning, September 17, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born July 9, 1947 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Margaret (Pritchard) Connolly and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was 1965 graduate of Boardman High School and he was a union painter by trade.

Thomas was a Marine Corps veteran and proudly served his country in Vietnam. He was a drummer in the United States Marines Drum and Bugle Corps.

He enjoyed outdoor grilling, fishing, pontooning and working on projects. He had the ability to fix or paint anything.

Besides his wife, the former Kate McCammon, whom he married on October 4, 1996, he leaves two sons, Thomas and Cristopher (Kathleen) Connolly; two daughters, Traci (John) Evans and Jennifer Belford; a stepdaughter, Molly Kathleen; 11 grandchildren, McKenna, Madison, Tyler, Reese, Jordan, Nicklaus, Brianna, Jaydon, Julianna, Logan and Tesse; a brother, Joseph (Dolly) Connolly; a sister JoAnne Haas; his mother-in-law, Jean McCammon; a sister-in-law, Jeri Westover; several nieces and nephews; many friends and his dog, Chew Chew.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Gene McCammon; his brother-in-law, Mike Haas and his nephew, Mike Haas.

A short service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday September 25, 2020 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman followed by graveside military honors.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made in Tom’s honor to New Lease On Life Animal Rescue, 2773 East Midlothian Blvd., Struthers, OH 44471.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

