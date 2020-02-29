Thomas Urdea, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Urdea, 96, passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 26, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland, surrounded by his loving family.

Thomas was born February 10, 1924 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John and Anna Urdea.

He served in the Pacific and European theaters during World War II as a Gunner’s Mate Second Class with the U.S. Navy.

After returning from the war, Thomas worked with various produce companies in the area, retiring from Santisi Produce Company as the produce manager.

He was a member of Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church in Boardman, a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, Council #4224, a member of the American Legion Post #290 and V.F.W. Post 7538.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Thomas treasured spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Thomas is survived by two daughters, Gail K. (John) Walsh of Boardman and Mary Lynn (David) Smercansky of Poland; three grandchildren, Christopher (Chrystie) Walsh of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Jeffrey Walsh of Boardman and Ryan (fiance’ Emily) Walsh of Westfield Center, Ohio and a great-grandson, Declan Patrick Walsh.

Besides his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, the former Catherine “Kay” Urdea, whom he married on September 7, 1946, died May 14, 2012; three brothers and four sisters.

There will be a Panachida Service on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street in Poland.

Family and friends may call on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, where the Parastas service will be at 6:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with services to follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

A Funeral Divine Liturgy will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, 7754 South Avenue in Boardman with Fr. Michael Farynets officiating.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery in Poland with Military Honors.

The family would like to thank all his wonderful caregivers at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland for making his time there happy and comfortable.

