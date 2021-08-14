Thomas “Tim” F. Bode, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tim” F. Bode, 75, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in the presence of his loving family, following a long but valiant battle with several serious medical conditions.



Tim was born February 10, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas D. and Margaret (Tobin) Bode.



A lifelong area resident, he was a 1964 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University in 1969. Within two weeks of college graduation, Tim was drafted into the United States Army, serving two years overseas in Korea during the Vietnam War. Upon being honorably discharged, Tim returned to this area and embarked on a lengthy career in retail management for JCPenney.

In his retirement, Tim became a self-learned avid collector and dealer of antiques and collectibles. He enjoyed looking for finds at flea markets and garage sales and volunteering at the annual Trash and Treasure Sale at the Boardman United Methodist Church. Tim also enjoyed tending to his flowers and plants, going on several well-deserved cruises with his wife, but his favorite pastime was preparing delicious meals for his family.



Tim is survived by his wife, the former Kathleen J. Will, whom he married September 14, 1968; daughter, Christine (Nick Levinsky) Bode; son, Thomas “Jason” (Deana) Bode and four grandchildren, whom he thought the world of, Lee J. Hufnagel, Vincent Cook, Paige (Ritchie Boukrab) Bode and Thomas Bode, Jr. Tim also leaves his three sisters, Margo (Richard) Hornyak, Ellen Bode and Maureen Bode; brother, Michael Bode as well as brother-in-law, Ron (Janet) Will.



In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Kerchofer.



Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic and respecting Tim’s final wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.



In honor of Tim’s love for cats, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Bode’s name (please place his name on the check memo line) to the rescue group, West Side Cats, 4305 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or by visiting www.westsidecats.org/donate/.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Drs. Armand Minotti, Jason Delatore, Matthew Narducci, Reema Taneja, The Renal Group Physicians, and the entire staff of the Canfield Dialysis Center, Beeghly Oaks Rehab, Mercy Hospitals and Traditions Hospice for their exceptional care and kindness given to Tim.



Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Tim’s family.

To send flowers to Thomas “Tim” F. Bode’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 15, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.