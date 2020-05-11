Thomas Philip McIntee III, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Philip McIntee III, 56, passed away on his father’s birthday, Friday afternoon, May 8, 2020, at his residence with his family at his side.



Tom was born November 14, 1963 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas and Joan McIntee.



A life-long resident of Struthers, Tom was a 1982 graduate of Struthers High School. He attended YSU and graduated with high honors from NADA (National Automobile Dealership Association) Class of 1992.

He also belonged to the Dodge Charger Club.



Tom grew up in the automobile industry. He often accompanied his father, Tom, Jr., to work at McIntee Motors. After YSU, Tom worked for Marucci and Gaffney Excavating until deciding to follow in his father’s footsteps. In his early career as a car salesman, he worked for Menguer Chrysler Motors in Struthers. He and his wife took a leave of absence from the community of Struthers and moved to Kannapolis, North Carolina to work for Tim Marburger Dodge. After four years, Tom’s love for Struthers brought them home and he worked in management at Greenwood Market Motors in Boardman. In 1998, Tom acquired Boardman Nissan until retiring in 2008. After retirement much of Tom’s time was spent visiting Buser’s Auto Service and hanging out in the garage with his sons.



Tom was a former member of Struthers Rotary Club where he served as past president and was the recipient of Rotary International’s highest honor, Paul Harris Fellow.

Tom loved being outdoors and many memories were made four wheeling “behind the garage”, camping at Indian Creek at Geneva on the Lake and deep sea fishing on the Flamingo in Ft Lauderdale. Tom and his family enjoyed many unforgettable vacations to Ft. Lauderdale and Key West, Florida. Other traditions of Tom’s included cooking up Sunday morning breakfasts, weekend trips to area flea markets and picking berries. Never without his four legged friends, Tom had a giant love for his dogs, Scooter, Daisy, Buddy, Sweetie and Annie.



Tom was a steadfast friend and a loyal and dedicated family man who prided himself in teaching his children valuable life lessons. Like his father, Tom was a liver transplant survivor for almost 14 years. An advocate for organ donation, Tom was a spokesperson for Lifebanc, telling his story.



Tom leaves his mother, Joan of Struthers; his wife, the former Maria Colburn, whom he married November 12, 1988 and his three children, Tom McIntee IV of Struthers, Katie McIntee of Cuyahoga Falls and Tim McIntee also of Struthers.



He was preceded in death by his father, Tom, Jr.



Due to COVID19, safety precautions will be taken. With that said, visitation will be Wednesday, May 13 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland. Friends whose last name begins with A-G will be received from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. H-Q from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. and R-Z from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the McIntee family.



A funeral celebrating Tom’s life will be held Thursday, May 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas P. McIntee, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.