Thomas Michael Giura, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Thomas Michael Giura, age 70, passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Friday, December 13, 2019 following a short battle with cancer.

Tom was born November 25, 1949, in Youngstown, to the late Michael and Emma (DePaul) Giura.

Tom graduated from Liberty High School where he excelled as an athlete in both football and track.

Sharing his father’s passion for cars, Tom started working as an auto mechanic at an early age. After briefly attending Youngstown State, he worked for General American, Girard Machine and Wean United as a welder. He also spent time with his brother and cousins running their family owned bars in Struthers, the Millview and Walton Bars. As a talented mechanic, Tom worked for Kmart Automotive and Firestone Town & Country before opening his own business. Tom successfully operated Giura’s Auto Service in Youngstown for over 40 overs. The “shop” is a pillar in the Brownlee Woods neighborhood and nowhere did Tom feel more comfortable.

In his free time, Tom enjoyed NASCAR, attending car shows, working in his garage and was a staple at swap meets. A passionate supporter of the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Tom donated and enjoyed helping people.

Tom married the late Shirley (Dobos) Giura in 1969. Together they raised a family and Tom made taking care of his son Tommy a priority. A devoted father and brother, Thomas leaves to cherish his memory his four children, Mara Stevens of Liberty, Thomas Giura Jr. of New Springfield, Jill (Joseph) DeRamo of Canfield, and Rita (Andrew) Giura of New Springfield. He also leaves his siblings, Robert (Margaret) Giura of Poland and Gina (Mark) Burns of Aurora, and his father-in law, Stephen Dobos of Florida. He also leaves behind many close friends, family and beloved customers.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister, Michelle Giura and son-in-law, Daniel Stevens.

Tom’s true happiness was given to him by his seven grandsons and one granddaughter, Zak, Josh and Luke Stevens, Cody, Dominic and Tony DeRamo and Connor and Abigail Jones. There is nothing Tom wouldn’t do for his grandchildren. Nothing made Tom feel better than taking the grandkids outside to ride four-wheelers or attending their school events. He reveled in their accomplishments and took pleasure in seeing his grandkids grow.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to The Hope Center and to MVI Hospice for the exemplary care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist them in creating a scholarship fund for future mechanics.

