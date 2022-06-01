YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Surko, 55, passed away Tuesday morning, May 31, 2022, at Briarfield Manor in Austintown surrounded by his loving family.

Thomas, known by his family and friends as “Tom” was born October 5, 1966 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph and Maryann (Marchionda) Surko.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1985 and from New Castle School of Trades in the field of Electrical Technology.

Tom worked in the maintenance department for The Embassy Banquet Center on Youngstown-Poland Road for over 20 years.

He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching all types of sports. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, fishing and going to the casinos.

He was a devoted brother and uncle to his niece, Mya and nephew, Phillip.

Tom is survived by his four siblings, Joseph A. (Danielle) Surko of New Middletown, Ohio, Karen M. (Anthony) Frattaroli of Poland, Ohio, Diane L. Surko of Struthers, Ohio and Daniel P. Surko of Youngstown, Ohio; a niece, Mya Snyder and nephew, Phillip Synder III, both of Struthers, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Maryann.

Per Thomas’s request, private services will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers with Deacon John Terranova officiating.

There are no calling hours.

Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Campbell.

