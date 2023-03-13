BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Poplar, age 80, passed away suddenly from a brief illness, surrounded by family, on Friday, March 10, 2023.

He was born on July 4, 1942, the son of Michael Poplar and Ann Slosar Poplar.

He was the brother of Michael, Jr. (deceased), Justina Poplar Stransky and Martin (deceased). He was an uncle and cousin of many.

He was the beloved husband of his college sweetheart, Penny Lehmann Poplar, whom he married on July 11, 1964. Thomas was the loving father of Laurene Denise (Robert) Jones, Julie (Michael) Hughes, Victoria Lynn (Samuel) Korzecki and Eric Thomas (Amy) Poplar. He leaves behind grandchildren, Alexis Hughes, Amanda Hughes and Sophia Jones; stepgrandchildren, Christopher Hughes, Haleigh Lahens, Christopher Curran and Megan Curran and stepgreat-grandchildren, Madilyn, Mason, Eli Curran and Arya Lahens. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he enjoyed being involved in their activities. He took joy in supporting them in all that they did and was their biggest fan.

Tom spent most of his corporate career (29 years) with shopping center magnate, Edward J. DeBartolo of Boardman, Ohio. He worked in a multitude of capacities from regional mall property manager to vice-president retail services division.

He was extremely active in various ministries serving St. Charles Borromeo Paris in Boardman, Ohio. At different times, Tom served as Parish Council President, 1993-1994, the Lay Director of Christ Renews His Parish Men’s Team VI, Chief Financial Officer and co-chairman for 23 years of the Parish Festival Committee. He was also active as a Eucharistic Minister, Liturgical reader, Home and School Association member, St. Charles’ Grade School football coach and team statistician for its basketball team.

He was very proud of his capacity with the Cleveland Indians in 1963-64 as bullpen and batting practice catcher.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, March 16 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

Services will be held Friday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Paris, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

