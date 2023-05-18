BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Picino, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Tom was born February 24, 1937 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, son of the late Joseph and Katherine (Borsh) Picino.

He graduated from Hubbard High School, where he was well loved by his fellow classmates (just look in his yearbook!). He went on to earn his Associates Degree in Civil Engineering from Youngstown State University and used his degree to work for Trinity Industry, formerly known as Syro Steel until his retirement.

He was an avid Steelers fan, and enjoyed watching basketball (a sport in which he excelled in high school).

There will never be enough words to accurately capture the genuinely strong, compassionate, thoughtful and kind person that Tom truly was. Meticulous and detail-oriented, he was the “go to” person for anyone in need, and selflessly gave his time without question. He worked hard and held a sense of dignity that many admired and hoped to emulate in their own lives.

Some of his best years came after his retirement when he embodied the true definition of a grandpa. There was not one thing he wouldn’t do for his grandchildren, from taking them where they needed to go to making sure they were perfectly spoiled. It was some of the happiest times in his life, and it created a legacy that will continue on long after he’s gone. The world lost a little bit of its joy when he passed.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of almost 63 years, the former Gloria Pandone, whom he married October 29, 1960; his children, Thomas (Tina) Picino II of Boardman and Tracey Williams of Austintown; his grandchildren, Lauren Foley, Chase Picino and Gabrielle Picino; a sister, Kathleen (Clyde) McCartney of Hubbard; a brother-in-law, Eugene Rindy of Masury; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Rindy; his son-in-law, Roger Williams; a niece Gina Hurton and two nephews, Joseph Marzano and Dennis Zorman.

Private services were held with military honors being rendered for his service and he was buried at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, in his memory.

The family has entrusted the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, Boardman, with Tom's care.

