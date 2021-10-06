Thomas J. Miletta, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Miletta, 61, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Thomas was born on October 6, 1959, in Youngstown, the son of James and Olga (Dunchak) Miletta.

He was a 1978 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and a 1983 graduate of Youngstown State University.

Thomas was employed at True North Energy LLC and was preparing for retirement.

He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, shooting, working on cars and riding dirt bikes. Thomas was a lifetime member of The Lowellville Rod and Gun Club and a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Memories of Thomas will be carried on by his children, Jacob A. Miletta of Boardman, Thomas J. Miletta of Girard and Daniel R. Miletta of Canfield; his granddaughter, Sophia R. Miletta; his brothers, James (Shelley) Miletta, Jr. of Lowellville and John (Deborah) Miletta of Struthers and his sister, Marilyn (Michael) Sprague of Youngstown.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, James and Olga Miletta and his sister, Kathleen Smith.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, October 10 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Monday, October 11 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street, Lowellville.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

The family welcomes donations to Wounded Warrior Project as an expression of sympathy in place of flowers. Donations can be made at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.

