POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Mentges, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in the emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Thomas known by his family and friends as “Tom,” was born July 11, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Amil and Lois (Farmer) Mentges.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1967, where he played basketball. He was a Boy Scout and earned scouting’s highest honor, Eagle Scout. Tom later graduated from Youngstown State University (YSU) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and earned his Master’s Degree from Westminster College.

Tom started teaching at Lakeview Schools, where he was a coach for basketball. He went on to Austintown Middle School, teaching eighth grade History for several years before going to Austintown High School where he became a guidance counselor. He worked for over 30 years, before retiring in 2008.

Tom was a member of Boardman Tennis and Swim Club, an avid golfer and belonged to the Mill Creek Golf League and several other leagues in the area. He enjoyed traveling to Europe, New Zealand and Australia and looked forward to the family annual vacations to Siesta Key, Florida. He loved playing cards and meeting with the guys each month for Monday night pizza.

Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, always enjoying the time he spent with his family. He loved to talk and had no problem starting a conversation with people he encountered on his travels and especially, his former students.

Tom is survived by his wife of 49 years, the former Barbara L. Hartley, whom he married on June 29, 1974; a daughter, Jennifer L. Mentges of Poland, Ohio; two grandchildren, Enzo N. and Aubriella L.; two brothers-in-law, David Hartley of Pierre, South Dakota and John “Jack” R. (Nancy) Hartley of Siesta Key, Florida; two nieces, Heather (Bob LeBoeuf) and Kit (John Schmidt); two nephews, Kevin (Lee) and Roger (Joanna) and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his son, Brian J. Mentges; a brother, David Mentges; sister, Carol Mentges and sister-in-law, Mary Hartley.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Lamport officiating.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

The family request that material tributes take the form of contributions to The Rich Center for Autism, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555 or Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504 in memory of Tom.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Tom’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas J. Mentges, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.