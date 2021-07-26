Thomas G. Hathhorn, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas G. Hathhorn passed away February 1, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House and a small private gathering was held at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Harrison officiating.

Tom’s family would like to extend a public invitation to an open house where family and friends can honor Tom’s life on August 8, 2021, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Family Center, 8560 Market Street. Boardman, OH 44512.

Memorial contributions celebrating Tom’s life and service can be made to West Austintown First United Methodist Church, Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, or Hopewell Theatre.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.