Thomas E. Terlecki, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Terlecki, 87, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his residence.

Thomas known by his family and friends as “Tom” was born September 25, 1932, in Youngstown, the son of the late Michael and Johanna (Balciar) Terlecki.

He graduated from East High School and later from Kent State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Tom served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. During his time in the service, Tom qualified and earned a position on the All Army Shooting Team, where they earned the Leclerc Combat Native Trophy in 1955 for the United States.

He worked as a project and mechanical engineer for General Electric in Youngstown for two years, the H.K. Porter Company in Warren for seven years and later for Hynes Industries for 30 years, retiring in 1997. After his retirement in 1997, Tom started and operated the Cubic Shot Shell Company in Campbell and the Cubic Shot Range in Lisbon.

Tom attended, along with his wife Marilyn, the Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Warren. He was an avid hunter and he had a passion to design and develop automatic target systems. He introduced the Cubic Shot in United States in the shotgun shell, breaking 147 years of tradition. Tom is featured in a YouTube video, Pennsylvania Back Country Cubic Shot, that is still being viewed today on the internet.



Tom was an Endowment Member of the NRA. He had active memberships in the Single Shot Rifle Association, Ohio Rifle and Pistol Association, Pheasants Forever, Cast Bullet Association, the Sporting Clay Association and was a lifetime hunting member of Jungjager in Germany. He was a member of the Youngstown Rifle and Pistol Club and served as their president from 1972 – 1977.

Tom is survived by his wife, the former Marilyn K. McCann, whom he married on August 26, 1993. They were the loves of each other’s lives and enjoyed 30 years together.

He also leaves two sons, Thomas A. Terlecki of Jefferson, Ohio and Douglas A. Terlecki of Nairobi, Kenya; a sister, Barbara Mohar of Long Island, New York; his special sister-in-law, Alice McCann of Campbell; two step-children, Joseph M. (Maria) Buccini of Grove City, Pennsylvania, John W. Buccini of Campbell; three stepgrandchildren, Kaley A. Buccini of Austintown, Cara A. Buccini and Michael P. Buccini, both of Grove City, Pennsylvania and his four legged friend and companion, Bella.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Murdock.

Family and friends may call on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers, with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Douglas Brown officiating.

