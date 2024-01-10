CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Latimer, 74, passed away on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his family.



Tom, was born January 6, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Perry and Ann (Slanco) Latimer.



He spent the majority of his career in the waste industry.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Victoria J. (Davis), whom he married on April 9, 1983; a son, Timothy R. of Lander, Wyoming; a sister, Melissa (William) Booth of Poland, Ohio; two brothers, David Latimer of Austintown, Ohio and Glen Latimer of Cortland, Ohio and ten nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Linda Latimer and Patricia Davis.



There will be a memorial service celebrating Tom’s life on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510 or Angels For Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406, in memory of Tom.



