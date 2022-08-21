BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The laughter in heaven just got louder. Tom LaPaze, 89, of Boardman, passed quietly on Friday, August 12, 2022.

A proud native of Struthers, Tom married “the prettiest girl in Campbell, Ohio” in 1956, Marilyn (McGarry) LaPaze, who preceded him in death in 2016.

Tom was also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters, Rosemary Allenby, Patricia Nelson and Jim, JoAnne, Dickie and David LaPaze.

He is survived by his daughter, Tami LaPaze-Paulin (Brad Paulin); granddaughter, Nell LaPaze; son, Tom LaPaze II; brother, Bill LaPaze and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Tom was a ’51 graduate of Struthers High School, attended Youngstown College, and served for three years in the US Army, beginning at the end of the Korean conflict.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube in payroll and finance for 30 years. Then, earning his certified manager (CM) degree, Tom became the V.P. for the National Management Association. Tom ended his career by donating his time and voice as entertainer “Brother Sparquee,” singing hymns and sharing laughs at dozens of area senior care facilities.

Tom was active and also served in various positions for American Legion and AMVETS, was on the Camp Mission Meadows board of directors, (Chautauqua Lake, NY,) and attended First Covenant Church, where he also served as auditor, choir member and for many years, resident artist.

Family, fun, and shared smiles were the focus of Tom’s life. So, at his request, services will be part of a “big old picnic party” on September 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at AMVETS, 305 Elm Street in Struthers, OH 44471.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Camp Mission Meadows missionmeadows.org/donate.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

