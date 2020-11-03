Thomas DiCola, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas DiCola, Jr., 65, of Boardman, died Monday afternoon, November 2, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

He was born February 13, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Thomas and Mary nee Newsome DiCola.

He has resided in Boardman since 1982.

Tom was a 1973 graduate of Cardinal High School in Middlefield, Ohio and earned his bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University.

Tom began his career in retail at Strouss Department Store in Downtown Youngstown until he was no longer able to work.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Boardman.

Tom had a passion for tropical fish and had belonged to the Youngstown Area Tropical Fish Society; as well as, being a volunteer for Boardman Center Middle School sixth grade science classes teaching them about fish and the natural ecosystem. They called themselves The Spartan Little Swimmers and he often brought the children on field trips to his home to see his aquariums. Through the tropical fish society he traveled the country and made many wonderful friends, including his best friend, Donnie G.

Besides his mother of Strongsville, he leaves his former wife, Linda R. Beraduce of Boardman; two daughters, whom he loved dearly, Katie Lynn at home, who helped care for him through his illness and took him to see every Star Wars film produced and Lauren Marie of Chicago who came home every month to visit; five sisters, Mary Kay (Alan) Milewski, Ursuline Sister Nancy DiCola, Rebecca (David) Najewicz, Bonnie, who donated a kidney to Tom and Alice DiCola; two brothers, Robert (Deborah) DiCola and David (Linda) DiCola; several nieces and nephews and two great-nieces. He also leaves his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Denise and Pat Butler and his mother-in-law, Mary Lou Beraduce, all of whom were always there with help and support.

He was preceded in death by his father and his father-in-law, Dominic Beraduce.

Tom lived with diabetes for 55 years, since childhood but always with a smile on his face.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman with Father Phillip Rogers officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., prior to the Mass, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman where a prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m.

The family would like to thank Dr. Soloman; his pharmacist, Joe Thomas; as well as, the doctors and nurses at Fresenius Dialysis Center in North Lima, all of whom took care of him throughout his illness.

In lieu of flowers, Tom’s family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association.

