Thomas D. Vasvari, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas D. Vasvari, 86, died Thursday morning, March 26, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family.

Tom was born January 29, 1934 in Struthers, a son of Victor and Nellie (Miozga) Vasvari.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Tom was proud to call Struthers his home. He was a 1951 graduate of Struthers High School and attended Youngstown State University.

After graduation, Tom served in the Ohio Army National Guard from 1952 until 1960. A carpenter by trade, Tom worked as a general foreman of the carpenter shop at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, retiring at the company’s closing. After retirement, he worked as a carpenter at Astro Shapes and later managed the former Footprints Restaurant in Struthers.

Active in the community and eager to give back to his hometown, Mr. Vasvari served 24 years on Struthers City Council as council-at-large and president of council. He was also a lifelong member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Quite outgoing and social, Tom never met a stranger and loved talking and storytelling. He was a selfless man who would do anything for anyone, never asking for anything in return. He was generous with his time and talents and loved lending a helping hand to family and friends with their home projects. Tom’s love for helping those in need went beyond humans as he had a great affection for animals, especially his stray cats whom he lovingly gave a home. Some of Tom’s favorite pastimes included fishing at Evans and Pine Lakes and bowling in his league at the Holiday Bowl.

When Tom’s grandchildren were very young, they believed their “Papa Tom” could build, fix, or do just about anything. After sharing nearly 30 years of life with him, that belief never went away and only grew stronger. In addition to the years of unconditional love he gave to his family, he leaves them with countless funny sayings, stories and memories that they will forever cherish.

He leaves his wife of 60 years, the former Rosemarie DiPaola, whom he married July 18, 1959 at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church; children, Tom (Chris) Vasvari of Poland and Karin Vasvari of Struthers; two grandchildren, Tom (Kaitlyn Utkewicz) Vasvari of Poland and Amanda (Eduardo) Mateo of Poland; great-grandchild, Carmen Mateo; siblings, Ray (Elayne) Vasvari of Struthers, Nancy (George) Pelic of South Carolina and David (Trisha) Vasvari of Poland and sister-in-law, Joanne Vasvari of Struthers.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Vasvari.

Private services will be held and burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Tom’s life will be announced in the future.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas D. Vasvari, please visit our tribute store.