POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Bierdeman, age 71, passed away early Friday, December 2, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Thomas, lovingly known as Tom, was born February 8, 1951, to Sallie and John Bierdeman in Youngstown.

Tom is a 1969 graduate of Boardman High School. He attended Youngstown State University for three years and majored in engineering. He was a brilliant mathematician.

In 1979, he married the love of his life, Debbie Bierdeman (Gatchell) and recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary. Together, they had three sons, Ryan, Brandan and Zac, who he adored to the depths of the earth.

Tom began his career at age 14 at his family’s business, Youngstown Concrete Pipe, Inc. He later became the COO and President of the corporation. In 1984, Tom began working at Dietrich Industries in Warren as foreman and later became the Plant Superintendent. After 37 years of hard work and dedication to his role, Tom retired in 2021. Tom was passionate about his career and took pride in knowing the ins and outs of the rolling mill industry.

Tom spent football season cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns as a lifelong fan. He also was a devoted Cleveland Guardians fan and enjoyed spending time watching all Ohio sports teams, a passion he shares with his beloved three boys. Tom had a great love of the outdoors and taking care of the family’s property. He was a jack-of-all trades; a master craftsman but above all, being a husband, father and papa was his favorite. His life revolved around his family. Tom could fix anything and always had friends and family asking for his craftsmanship and expertise.

Tom attended every sporting event his three sons were involved in and was always talking about how proud he was to be their father. Later in life, he enjoyed having a beer on the back porch with them and his father-in-law. Tom raised and enjoyed several dogs throughout his life, all of which loved sitting by his chair for a head rub.

Tom and his wife, Debbie, loved to travel together to places like Mexico, Hawaii and Florida. They spent time planting flowers, swimming in their pool and watching their sons and granddaughter grow. He adored his granddaughter, Loxley and she was always found sitting on his lap watching cartoons and eating popsicles with him. She kept him on his toes and was his little helper in the yard as she rode on his lap on the tractor.

Tom leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Debbie Gatchell; his children, Ryan Bierdeman of Poland, Brandan (Alexa) Bierdeman of New York City and Zac Bierdeman of Columbus; his granddaughter, Loxley Bierdeman and his siblings, Mark (Cindi) Bierdeman of Texas, Brad (Becky) Bierdeman of New Middletown, Gail (Tony) Gaglione of Cleveland and John (Ginger) Bierdeman of Florida. He also leaves behind his in-laws, Paul and Carole Gatchell of Poland, who were like parents to him; his sister-in-law, Paula DeMart of Canfield and several nieces and nephews.

He will be sadly missed by all who crossed paths with him in life.

Family and friends will be received at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a service to follow.

