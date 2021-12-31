POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Adams, 65, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his home.

Thomas was a union steelworker at Commercial Metal Forming for 40 years, retiring in January of 2016.

After retiring, he enjoyed wood working, riding his Harley Davidson and spending time with his children, grandchildren and his beloved dog, Frankie.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Jean Adams of Poland and his wife of 37 years, Mary Adams of Poland.

He is survived by his sister, Kathy (Jeff) Fisher of Cleveland, Ohio; his sons, Brian (Jennifer Forte) of Poland and Michael Adams; five grandchildren, Tyler (Taylor) Adams of Pittsburgh, Nickolas Adams, Brooke Adams, Natalie Adams and Brennan Adams all of Struthers.

In keeping with Thomas’ wishes, there will be no services held outside of his immediate family.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Thomas’ family, please visit our floral store.