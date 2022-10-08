YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Anthony Symbolik, 80, of Youngstown, died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born November 15, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Stephen and Anna Symbolik, and was a lifelong area resident.

Tom was a 1960 graduate of Struthers High School and worked for UPS retiring in 2011 after 44 years.

He was proud of his 44 years at United Parcel Service and safe driving record.

His favorite hobbies were seeing his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. He loved cooking, photography and taking frequent walks in Mill Creek Park. He also had a love for animals. One of his favorite hobbies while raising all his children, was boating and making memories at Gem Beach Marina. He had a sign on his boat that stated, “The two best days for a boat captain are the day he buys his boat and the day he sells his boat”. Part of us believed he enjoyed working on his boat down in the engine quite frequently. What he may not have known is that some of his kids’ greatest memories were on and around that boat and on that beach. We will miss you so much Dad and Papa! Your memory will never fade and will live in each of us until our own last days.

He leaves his three sons, Gregory (Kelly), Bradley (Rebecca), and Aaron (Stephanie) Symbolik; his daughter, Jodi Walters; his grandchildren, Kendra, Braden, Vincent, Jessica, Connor, Hayden, Drake, Caleb and Eila and his great-grandchildren, Heidi and Hunter.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Stephen Symbolik and infant brother, Michael James Symbolik.

Graveside services are planned for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. John Cemetery located at 3900 Villa Marie Road, Lowellville, OH 44436. If weather conditions are not permitting an outdoor service, we will gather in the mausoleum at the same location.



Contributions may be made to the Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

