YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Rolland, Sr., 75, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Mercy Health at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Thomas, known by his family and friends as “Tom,” was born May 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Sidney and Josephine (Sanders) Rolland.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

After his time in the service, Tom returned to the Youngstown area and was a steel burner for Mahoning Steel, then Youngstown Steel and later for Geneva Steel, before retiring in the late 1990s, after 25 years of service.

Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Tom enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and going to hot-rod, motorcycle and car shows. In his free time, he also liked to go fishing, deer hunting and attending flea markets.

Tom is survived by his wife, the former Julia R. “Judy” Romano, whom he married June, 1968; four children, Thomas Brinsey of Cleveland, Ohio, Donnahjean Rolland of Youngstown, Ohio, Debbie J. (Ron) Rolland of Struthers, Ohio and Thomas A. (Karen) Rolland, Jr., of Youngstown, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Jason Brinsey, Anthony “Tony” Rolland, Justin (Jessica) Rolland, Brian Brown, Felicia (William) Moss, Brandon Brinsey and Shawn Brinsey; four great-grandchildren, Christian Doepker, Justin Rolland, Jacob Rolland and Ryker Moss; two brothers, Donald “Skip” Rolland of Struthers, Ohio, Frank (Sherry) Rolland of Austintown, Ohio and a sister, Rosemary Fellows of Austintown, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his daughter, Tommie Jo Brinsey; two brothers, James Rolland and Robert Rolland; two sisters, Judy Clark and Joann Rolland; a sister-in-law, Pat Rolland and brother-in-law, Edward Fellows.

Family and friends may call on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street in Poland.

There will be a funeral service on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Reverend Mike Byus, officiating.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman with full military honors by the Army and VFW Post #9571.

Please visit beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Tom’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.