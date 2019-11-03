Thomas A. Myers, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Myers, 65, died unexpectedly at his home in New Waterford on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Thomas was born July 31, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of George “Ted” and Glenna Lou Myers.

He was a 1972 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. Tom continued his education at Youngstown State University, receiving his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education.

Mr. Myers first taught fourth grade and then was a Media Specialist at Springfield Local School for a total of 35 years, retiring in 2009.

He was a member of the Springfield Local Teachers’ Association and Grace Church of Columbiana.

Tom’s love of spiritual music was passed on from his mother and he had a deep passion for playing hymns on the piano and organ. He especially loved playing old hymns and had extensive knowledge on their history. Tom also loved planting his vegetable garden and tending to his flower beds.

He is survived by his father George “Ted” of Poland; his brother, James (Patricia) Myers of Strongsville; nieces and nephews, Lori Karla of Las Vegas, Lindsey Mulac of Strongsville, Jeffrey (Yan) Mulac of Sacramento, and William Myers; great-nephew, Dominic; his dear friends, Jonnette Welch of East Palestine and Lou Anne Sheehan of Bessemer, Pennsylvania and his faithful German Shepherds, Liesel and Hans.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Glenna Lou.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main St., Poland.

A funeral service will follow on that Monday at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Joy officiating.

Interment will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Harkle Cemetery in Rural Valley, Pennsylvania.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Myer’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 State Route 165, Canfield, OH 44406.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.