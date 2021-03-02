Thomas A. Kelty, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Kelty, 82, passed away Monday morning, March 1, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family.

Tom was born March 26, 1938 in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Virginia (Knupp) Kelty.

A 1956 graduate of East High School, Tom continued his education and attended Youngstown State University.

He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged with the rank of Private in 1960. A proud veteran, Tom was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post #1292, where he served as a past Post Commander and also served as a past State Commander for two terms.

Tom started his career as a meat cutter, working for several grocery stores in the Youngstown area. He later became a police officer for the Youngstown Police Department for six years, before becoming a truck driver for over 30 years. He worked for several trucking companies, retiring from Roadway in Buffalo, New York in 2000. Tom was a member of Teamsters Local 377.

A man of faith, Tom was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish in Youngstown.

He also served on the State of Ohio Board of Education for six years.

As one of the founders and coaches for Poland Little Buckeyes Football, Tom loved his five years spent coaching and mentoring. In his free time, Tom loved playing golf with his buddies, especially enjoying the camaraderie amongst them. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, Tom’s laughter and humor will be missed by all that knew him.

Tom will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 48 years, the former Shirley L. Gee, whom he married on April 10, 1972; his five sons, John J. (Stacy) Kelty of Youngstown, Timothy S. (Diane) Kelty of Canfield, Steven (Vivienne) Kurdziel of Struthers, Michael T. (Cheryl) Kelty of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and Patrick A. (Erin) Kelty of Mount Gilead, Ohio, who will always cherish the memories they have of their father. Tom also leaves 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren to cherish his memory and carry on his sense of humor, personality and traditions and his sister-in-law, Shirley A. Kelty of Poland.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by brothers, John and George Kelty.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, March 5 from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. A prayer service will be held on Friday, March 5 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson Street in Youngstown with Father Kevin Peters officiating.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing Tom’s family.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.

To send flowers to Thomas’ family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.