Theresa “Tess” Pechalk, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa “Tess” C. Pechalk, 91 of Poland, died Wednesday afternoon, September 4, 2019, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown.

She was born March 13, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Florence (Rago) Blefare and had been a lifelong area resident, living most of her life in Struthers.

She was a graduate of East High School and had worked at McCrory’s Department Store in Youngstown.

She had been a member of St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for many years.

Tess was known for her cooking and her baked goods. With her husband, Carl, she enjoyed traveling and had always looked forward to his Air Force reunions.

Her husband, Carl J. Pechalk, whom she married May 21, 1955 died December 30, 2010.

She leaves two daughters, Paget (Don) Stipanic of Summerfield, Florida and Carol (Ken) Filicky of Poland; two grandchildren, Paul Stipanic of California and Kyle Filicky of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania and her sister, Jane Williamson of Austintown.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Per Tess’s wishes, services were held privately.

Arrangements handed by Becker Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 6 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.