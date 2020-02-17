Theresa M. Shaffer, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa M. Shaffer, 71, of Lowellville, died Sunday morning, February 16, 2020 at her home.

She was born July 4, 1948 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Alfred and Annie (Maravola) Bonace and was a lifelong area resident.

Theresa was a graduate of Mohawk High School and was a manager for Walmart in New Castle. She had also previously worked for General Motors in Lordstown.

Theresa was an avid bowler and she enjoyed gardening and especially spending time with her family.

Theresa was a member of Gibson Heights Second Presbyterian Church.

She leaves three daughters, Mary Ann Domenic and Rose Chaney, with whom she made her home and Melissa Domenic of Cape Coral, Florida; her sisters, Tina (Jack) Shaffer, Monique Franke and Kim Franke; her three brothers, Anthony and John Bonace and Michael Torok; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Alfred Bonace.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville with Pastor Leo Faher officiating.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday, February 21.

