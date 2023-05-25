BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore Martin “Ted” Lupe, 72, of Boardman, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2023 at his home.

Ted was born June 28, 1950 in Lakehurst, New Jersey, son of the late Theodore Lupe and Agnes M. (Sylvester) Snyder.

He worked in metal fabrication for several firms locally and in Florida.

Ted was a very intelligent, kind-hearted, hardworking man. He was the person to go to when something needed to be figured out. He was always there for his family when they needed and helped them any chance he could. He loved Pokémon and was an avid collector.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his siblings, Loretta (Richard) Platt of Niles, Patricia Filer of Boardman, Patrick (Beverly) McCaffrey of Sarver, Pennsylvania, Frank (Jill) Snyder, Jr. of Columbiana, and Craig M. (Lisa) Snyder of Austintown; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Cheryl Weigand and Randall S. Snyder, Sr.

A memorial celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to the Kids Wish Network, 301 Bear Ridge Circle, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 or www.kidswishnetwork.org , in his memory.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.