NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore J. Beer, 91, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

Theodore, known as “Ted,” was born December 4, 1931 in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Theodore W. and Bessie (Carter) Beer.

Raised in the Akron area, Ted first began working for Goodyear, then Ford, before accepting a position as a service manager with AM International. The company transferred Ted to their Flint, Michigan office for two years then to their Youngstown office, where he worked for many years until his retirement. Easy-going, humorous, and an all around likeable guy, Ted was often requested by customers for his friendly disposition, knowledge, and the wonderful service he provided.

Ted proudly served in the Ohio Army National Guard as a staff sergeant with the Howitzer Co. 1st Battalion, 107th Armored Cavalry Regiment, in Akron, Ohio.

Ted had a strong Christian faith and lived his life for the Lord. He was a 20+ year member of Old North Church, where he volunteered countless hours recording services for the church’s shut-ins and also served as a past president of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International. Ted also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity ReStore and God’s Warehouse Food Pantry at New Life Church.

As a young child, Ted fell in love with gospel music and it remained a large part of his entire life. Due to his stage freight, Ted kept his musical talents hidden until the age of 56, when he first sang in public, and the rest was history! He, along with his son Doug, created and ran Treasured Hymns Ministries for six years. They traveled throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, bringing joy to nursing home residents with their gospel singing and comedy shows. Many of the residents affectionately called him “Uncle Ted” and “Teddy Beer.” Through the years, Ted supported many local gospel groups including The Gospel Chords. Over the course of nine years, he helped the group in many capacities, including printing their newsletters and even driving their tour bus when needed. Ted also performed as a bass singer on the Plus or Minus 60 Live Television Program based out of Canton, Ohio.

His wife, the former Juanita H. Cobb, whom he married January 18, 1952, preceded him in death on April 4, 2008.

He leaves to carry on his memory, sons, Phillip M. (Barbara) Beer of Newton Falls and Douglas A. Beer of New Middletown; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his grandfurchild, Nadia.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ted was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan K. Beer; brothers, Areles “Gene” and Carlos Beer; a great-grandson; and his loyal companion, Barney the Schnauzer.

A private graveside service will be held at the Tallmansville Baptist Church Cemetery in West Virginia.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Ted’s name to the Tallmansville Baptist Church Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 42 Jenleigh Dr., Buckhannon, WV 26201.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

