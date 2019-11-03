Theodore A. Flora, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore Anthony Flora, 78, died Saturday morning, November 2, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Theodore, affectionately known as “Ted” was born December 2, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of Frank and LaVerne (Arp) Flora.

Ted was a lifelong resident of Lowellville and graduated from Lowellville High School in 1958.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy in June of 1961, serving during the Vietnam War.

While stationed in Japan, he met Mitsuko Miura and they were wed on March 15, 1965 in Fukuoka, Japan.

Their first daughter, Christina was born in Japan and then they lived in California until his honorable discharge in May of 1967 with the rank of PN2. They returned to his hometown of Lowellville, where they continued to build their home and family.

Ted worked as a core maker at Falcon Foundry in Lowellville for over 40 years. He also worked for many years at Sears as a carpet installer and salesman.

A devoted family man, Ted loved his role as a husband, dad, and papa. He always supported his children and grandchildren, cheering them on at all of their sporting events and extracurricular activities. Ted loved working with his hands and was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed building mini models, doing home projects, planting his annual vegetable garden, and Sunday coffee with his friends. Liking to keep active, Ted loved to walk his dog Spike around the neighborhood and exercise at the Lowellville School gym. He also loved the outdoors, especially archery hunting and was a member of the Mahoning Archery Club and Mahoning Sportsman Association.

His wife, Mitzi, preceded him in death on May 18, 2016. He is survived by his three daughters, Christina (Keith) Peterson of Loweville, Nancy (Joseph) Rouget of Queen Creek, Arizona, Cynthia (Anthony) Innocenzi of New Castle; a sister, Renee Puskas of Hot Springs, Arkansas; eleven grandchildren, Andrew (Katie) Peterson, Jeffrey Peterson, Juli Slaven, Kathy (Dooley) Davis, Victoria, Frank, and Vincent Innocenzi, Giovanna and Francesca Bartolone and Sophia and Vivianna Rouget; eight great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Nicholas, Bau, Avery, Arianna, London, Scarlett and Vera and two nephews, Martin and Steven Puskas.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ted was preceded in death by an infant son and a nephew, Christopher Puskas.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill St., Lowellville.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Novemeber 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Ted’s memory to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.