Thelma M. Nestor, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma M. Nestor, 88, died Sunday evening, February 2, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman with her loving family by her side.

Thelma was born November 22, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She graduated Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Thelma worked as a short order cook for Burgundy Lounge and later Sonny Pav’s in Coitsville for many years and was a dedicated homemaker.

She was a member of a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, enjoyed playing bingo and being home with her cats.

Thelma is survived by her two children, Michael H. (Debra) Nestor of Dublin and Lori A. (Ernest) Ramsey of Campbell; three grandchildren, Jason Nestor, Courtney (Afuma) Porter and Stephanie Nestor; six great-grandchildren, Cole Pfeifer, Sophia Pfeifer, Alexis Nestor, Will Porter, Mina Porter and Victoria Nestor.

She was preceded in death by mother, Laura Cornelius; her husband Howard “Sam” Nestor, who died on July 14, 1987 and a cousin, who was like a sister to her, Martha Guidos.

There will be a prayer service on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers follow by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 250 N. Bridge Street in Struthers with Fr. Melvin Rusnak officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Lowellville.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512 in memory of Thelma. www.animalcharityofohio.org

Thelma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be greatly missed.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

