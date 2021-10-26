Thelma “Cookie” Cialella, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Jean “Cookie” Cialella, 78, of Poland, died Friday evening, October 22, 2021, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born November 30, 1942, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Angelo and Evelyn (Shuler) Maggi and was a lifelong area resident.

Cookie was a graduate of New Castle High School and worked as a medical secretary in the lab at Jameson Hospital for 30 years.

She was a dedicated member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, where she sang in the choir. Cookie was an amazing singer. She sang in the Sweet Adelines for many years and when she worked as a waitress at Hoss’s, many people would request her to sing “Happy Birthday” because of her amazing voice. She was always so fun and loved spending time with her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she loved giving to them all. She enjoyed being with the ladies in her Tuesday group at church and helping to make the prosphora bread for the church services.

Surviving are two daughters, Christine (Jimmy) Hryb of Poland and Francine (Dan) Tasiemski of Apopka, Florida; two sons, Vito (Michelle) Cialella of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Carl (Dee) Cialella of New Castle; two brothers, Jimmy and David Maggi; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Louise Maggi and Rose Bolan; as well as three brothers, Emil, Daniel Ray and Harry Maggi.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, October 29, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 301 Struthers-Liberty Road, Campbell, OH 44405, with Fr. Andrew Nelko officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the church and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

