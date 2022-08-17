POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thad B. Wright, 58, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 16, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks.

Thad was born October 6, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of C. Robert and Leatrice Barr Wright.

A lifelong area resident, Thad was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Class of 1982. He continued his education at Muskingum University, graduated from Kent State University with his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and later earned his master’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Sharing his love of learning, Mr. Wright dedicated 34 years in the classroom as a middle school teacher with the Poland Schools. Just this year, Mr. Wright was honored as the Poland Schools Foundation Distinguished Educator.

In his leisure time, Thad enjoyed the companionship of his golden retriever, Forrest, traveling and spending time at the family cabin in Estes Park, Colorado. He had a great love for the outdoors and also enjoyed four-wheeling and his Jeep and FJ Cruiser.

He was a longtime member of the Poland Presbyterian Church.

Thad is survived by his siblings, Dr. Dean Robert (Marizabel) Wright of Tucson, Arizona, Robin (Kim) Grant of Mentor and Holly (Tom) Fender of Poland; nieces and nephews, Kelly Wright, Kristen (Diego) Milan, Janet (Dave) Powell, Tyler Grant, Eric (Carolyn) Fender and Chad (Rachel) Fender; great-nieces and great-nephews, Miles and Parker Powell, Tate and Emery Fender and Reese and Rowan Fender and many special friends.

In addition to his parents, Thad was preceded in death by his nephew, Kevin Wright.

A memorial service honoring Thad’s life will be celebrated on Monday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. at the Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, with the Rev. Dr. Paul W. Anderson officiating.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 21 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland and Monday from 9:15 – 9:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.

In honor of Thad’s love of animals, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in his name to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or to the Poland Schools Foundation for Educational Excellence, P.O. Box 5217, Poland, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

