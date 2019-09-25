Terry T. Abrams, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry T. Abrams, age 83, died on Monday, September 23, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman.



Mr. Abrams, the son of the late Margaret G. and William T. Abrams, was born January 22, 1937, in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Georgieanne Abrams of Struthers, Ohio. He is also survived by the three children from his marriage to the late Mildred Vought Abrams, Keith Alan (Betty) of Cleveland, Kimberly Ann (Mrs. Louis Giustini) and Kristopher Mark (Kelly) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two stepsons, Louis DeLuca (Milissa) of Poland, Ohio and Anthony DeLuca (Phoebe) of Sarasota, Florida and nine grandchildren, Kelsey, Maggie, Allison, Francesca, Alexander, Sophia, Audrey, David and Harrison.



Terry attended Susquehanna University and Millersville University of Pennsylvania. He graduated from the Graduate School of Retail Bank Management, University of Virginia.



He was Executive Director of the Home Builders Association of Mahoning Valley from 2004 to 2008, having worked for the association since 1998. His career also encompassed 20 years in radio and television, both on air and in management, primarily in central and southeastern Pennsylvania, specifically at WGAL-TV in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He served as General manager of WBZY Radio in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He was an on-air personality at KWKA, Shreveport, Louisiana and managed radio stations WKOK, Sunbury, Pennsylvania and WBZY, New Castle, Pennsylvania. He spent 11 years as Director of Marketing at First Western Bancorp New Castle, Pennsylvania, now a part of Huntington Bank. In addition, he spent over six years in Pennsylvania politics as Executive Director of the Republican State Committee and as Assistant to both the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Majority Leader in the late 60’s and early 70’s. In the mid 90’s, he was a consultant and Special Assistant to the Majority Leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.



Among his numerous charitable activities, he was most proud of being a member of the New Castle, Pennsylvania Rotary Club for 16 years and its President in 1982. He was a member and former Elder and Trustee of First Presbyterian Church of Downtown, New Castle. He served on the Board of Wick Neighbors and as a Supervisor for the Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District.



He will rest at a gravesite in West Orchard Cemetery Shamokin Dam, Pennsylvania.



Services will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening, September 26, 2019 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home on Thursday, September 26.



