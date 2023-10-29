BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Nicholas Tomko, 60, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

Terry was born November 28, 1962, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Geraldine “Geri” (Matasic) Tomko.

He graduated from Canfield High School, where he raised the bar for student athletes and went on to become a machinist at his family’s shop.

Never one to sit still, he then opened his very own nitrite business and even started his own landscaping company, which he ran with his son. He loved listening to his talk radio while beautifying his clients yards.

He was very passionate about his memorabilia – an avid collector of all things sports. He was always ready to bargain you down as much as he could.

Terry was all things family. His life revolved around his two children, in which he lived for. By no surprise once his granddaughter, Mila, was born, the best father became the all star Papa. He loved coaching his son during his school years in baseball and soccer. Terry was never one to be too serious, he loved making everyone around him laugh. He was quite the jokester. His greatest joy was just sitting around chopping it up with his family.

He leaves behind to carry his legacy his children, Brittney (Michael) Martinko and Ryan (Alyssa) Tomko, both of Boardman; grandchildren, Jack and Mila Martinko; his siblings, Debbie (Paul Weber) Brooks of Columbus, Gary (Carolyn) Tomko of Canfield, Jay (Susan Shook) Tomko of Canfield, Shari (Bobby) Tomko-Palmer of Florida and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, followed immediately by a celebration of his life beginning at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to NO KID HUNGRY, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry Nicholas Tomko, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.