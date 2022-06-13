AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry L. Fogle, 54, formerly of Andover, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly from complications from cardiac surgery on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Terry was born November 11, 1967 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John C. Fogle Jr. and Joyce (Ferry) Jones.



He moved to Texas with his family, graduating from Living Waters Christian Academy in 1986. He later returned to Andover, Ohio and in 2016, he moved to the Youngstown area.



Terry was a turf technician for the former Best Sand Fairmount Minerals in Chardon, Ohio for over 20 years, and later for Arms Trucking for several years.



In his free time, Terry enjoyed riding his motorcycle on the open roads as well as fishing and four wheeling. He was devoted to his family, especially his six grandchildren.



Terry is survived by his life partner, Renee J. Sodomora of Youngstown; three children, Nathan L. (Brad Hall, Jr.) Fogle of Muncie, Indiana, Elissia R. (Kendall) Covell of Dorset, Ohio and Angelina M. (Dimitri) Harisis of Austintown, Ohio; three sisters, Tina M. (Chuck) Isbell of Muncie, Indiana, Darla (Don) Braden of Conneaut, Ohio and Selena (Danny) Jones of Andover, Ohio; three brothers, Brian W. Fogle of Conneaut, Ohio, Eric J. Allen of Boardman, Ohio and Johnny C. Fogle of Andover, Ohio and six grandchildren, Mason, Oliver, Owen, Summer, Georgio, and Luca.



Besides his parents, John Fogle, Jr., his mother, Joyce A. and stepfather, Gaius Jones, he also was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne W. Fogle.



There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Terry at a later date. There are no calling hours.



Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.



Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Terry’s family.

