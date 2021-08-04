Terrance (Terry) Gallagher, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terrance (Terry) Gallagher, 58, of Struthers passed away after a short illness on Friday, July 30, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio surrounded by loved ones.

Terry was born May 17, 1963 in Jamestown, New York, a son of John Patrick Gallagher and Virginia (Green) Hoopes.

He was a longtime resident of Struthers, Ohio and a graduate of Youngstown State University.

He had a successful lawncare/hauling business for many years. Most recently was an employee at PaPa GeGe’s Italian Villa in Boardman, where he was liked by everyone.

He enjoyed family dinners and the family will remember Terry walking in the door at all family functions with his to go containers, heading straight to a television to watch football. Terry also loved spending time with his only son, Scott. He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his wildly entertaining stories and his strong work ethic. His bigger than life personality will be remembered for generations to come.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory, a son, Scott Gallagher of Youngstown; siblings Cheryl Gallagher and Debra Gallagher both of Boardman, Jeffrey Gallagher of Canton, Richard Gallagher of Struthers, Pamela (Gallagher) Randall and a host of nieces and nephews. Also, he leaves his girlfriend, Kim Dimantes.

He was proceeded in death by his parents John Gallagher and Virginia Hoopes; brothers, Ramone Hoopes and Charles Gallagher; a sister Roseann; and nephew, Jeffrey Gallagher, Jr.

The family will hold a graveside service at Lake Park Cemetery on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.

