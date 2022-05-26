BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terrance A. Wolf, 74, passed away Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Terrance, known by his family and friends as “Terry,” was born May 24, 1948 in Tiffin, Ohio, the son of Alma Jean Foulke and Robert Ruscoe III.

He moved to the Youngstown area as a child.

Terry graduated from South High School in 1966 and from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting.

He was an accountant, comptroller and auditor for over 40 years, retiring in 2010.

Terry was a lifelong golfer and was passionate about his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by two children, Scott A. (Amy) Wolf of Avon Lake, Ohio and Terra H. (Daniel Blystone) Mandel of Boardman; four grandchildren, Kylie (Eric Tharpe) Lancashire and Carson Lancashire, both from Boardman, Demi (Matt) McNamee of Blue Ash, Ohio and Cameo Frantz of Columbus, Ohio; his twin brothers, Keith Wolf of Canfield and Kenneth (Dixie) Wolf of Dayton, Ohio; two sisters, Barbara (John) VanKirk of Canfield and Susan (Robert) Cover of Mineral Ridge; and his former wife, Margaret “Peggy” (Tony Liguore) Morley of Boardman.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, George Wolf; and a sister, Nancy Johnson.

Per Terry’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time. The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Lung Association or to the American Cancer Society in memory of Terry.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Terry’s family. To send flowers to Terrance “Terry” A. Wolf’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.