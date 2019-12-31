Teres Lynn Perry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Lynn Perry, 62, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

Teresa was born on September 19, 1957, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John and Christine (Altomond) Perry, Jr. and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1975 and from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, later on she earned her Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance.

Teresa worked in her father’s business, John Perry Associates Tax Office, in Youngstown, for over 40 years. She was a member of the National Society of Tax Professionals and attended St. Charles Borromeo Church, in Boardman.

Teresa is survived by her four siblings, Lauranne P. Roumfort and her husband, Mark of Canfield, Kathryn L. Perry-Ortenzio of Boardman, Michael G. Perry and his wife, Pamela of Chardon, Ohio and Arlene P. Arisman and her husband, Ron of Bradenton, Florida; 11 nieces and nephews, Courtney Roumfort, of Cleveland, Dr. Kelsey Roumfort of Scottsdale, Arizona and Jared Roumfort of Canfield, Lauren Ortenzio, Kristen Ortenzio, Megan Ortenzio, all from Boardman, Mark Ortenzio of Columbus, Andrea Perry of Alliance, Danielle Carroll and her husband, Andy, Jacquelyn Arisman and Valerie Arisman, all from Bradenton, Florida; a great-niece, Amelia; a great-nephew, Cameron and her four legged companion, Mr. Kidd.

There will be visitation on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m., follow by memorial service at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman with Fr. Raymond Thomas officiating.

Teresa enjoyed life and was devoted to her family and work. She was a second Mom to her nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be greatly missed.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Teresa’s family, please visit our floral section.