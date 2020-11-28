Tara M. Tarr-Baber, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tara M. Tarr-Baber, 40, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday morning, November 26, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her loving family.

Tara was born March 12, 1980 in Youngstown, the daughter of Mike Baber and Jacquelyn Tarr.

She graduated from Boardman High School in 1998 and Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry.

Tara worked for VXI Global Solutions in Youngstown in the human resource department for several years.

When Tara was in college, she was active in the Theater and Dance at Youngstown State University. She participated in the Dance Ensemble, where she served as president. She enjoyed dancing and danced for Linda Diamond Company for over 12 years. Tara was a devoted daughter, mother, sister, and a friend to everyone she met. She enjoyed going to the ocean and listening to music.

Tara is survived by her mother, Jacquelyn Tarr of Canfield; her father, Mike Baber of Struthers; a daughter, Aila M. Niles and a son, Anthony M. Baber-Codner, both of Boardman; her sister, Michelle L. (Jonathan) Drake of Boardman; a brother, Brandon J. Baber of Canfield; a half-sister, Betsie E. Rosser of Austintown; a nephew, Tyler A. Baber and a niece, Taylor M. Drake.

Tara was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Doris Tarr and Chic and Dolores Baber.

Family and friends may call on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

There will be a prayer service on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:001 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S Schenley Road in Youngstown.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Baber family.

Interment will follow in the Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Tara’s children, in care of Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of Tara.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

