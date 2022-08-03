LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammie Lynn Nolder, 48, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, after a brief and unexpected illness.

Tammie was born August 6, 1973 in Youngstown, Ohio to Jerry and Marilyn Dunn Nolder.

A 1991 graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Tammie was a member of the Show Choir and Poland Players where she demonstrated her love of music and beautiful singing voice. She went on to perform the Star Spangled Banner at the Ohio State Fair and other multiple events. She also sang for numerous weddings. Tammie attended Akron University where she studied music and also attended the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University.

While employed, Tammie loved her job at Harley-Davidson and made many wonderful friends at Giant Eagle in Poland. Most recently, she spent her time caring for her mother.

Tammie leaves behind her parents, Jerry and Marilyn Nolder of Lowellville; her sister, Wendy (Mark) Rieckmann of Austintown; two nephews, AJ and Marky Rieckmann; one niece, Savannah Rieckmann; many aunts, uncles and cousins and her beloved dog, Bandit.

Family will receive friends, Friday, August 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Rhodes officiating.

Interment will follow at the Lake Park Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Bethel Friends Church, 2771 Spitler Road, Poland, OH 44514.

