Sylvia H. Craigo, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTribute) – Sylvia H. Craigo, 79, formerly of Elyria, Ohio passed away Sunday morning, May 24, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Sylvia was born May 15, 1941 in Barberton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward and Gladys (Probert) Taylor.

Following graduation from Garfield High School, Sylvia lived in several areas of the country, including Pittsburgh and Sharon, Pennsylvania, Lake Mary, Florida and Elyria, Ohio before returning to Struthers, Ohio.

She was a massage therapist and owned and operated The Massage Therapy for Family Health in Greentree, Pennsylvania for over 16 years.

Sylvia was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she was a leader of the women’s ministries, lead the youth ministries and lead the church choir. She loved to teach and to learn. She volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a den leader in the Cub Scout program and was always willing to serve anyone in need.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Sylvia is survived by her eight children, Cheryl L. Banks of Salt Lake City, Utah, Camron L. (Renee) Craigo of Orem, Utah, Clayton B. (DeLynn) Craigo and Reid K. (Cathy) Craigo both of Kennewick, Washington, Norman T. Taylor of Casselberry, Florida, Keith L. K. Craigo of Salt Lake City, Utah, Delmer D. (John McKeever) Achuff of Struthers and Jason T. (Jeanette) Craigo of Elyria, Ohio; 26 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and two sisters, Glinda Gates and Janet Fisher, both from Florida.

Besides her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Lloyd E. Craigo, whom she married July 3, 1971 and died May 9, 1999; a daughter, Cheryl E. and son-in-law, Butch Hoops and two brothers-in-law, Jim Gates and Bernie Fisher.

She will be laid to rest beside her eternal companion, Lloyd Craigo, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at West Lawn Cemetery in Newcomerstown, with her son, Bishop Camron Craigo officiating.

Local arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

