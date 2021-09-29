Suzanne Hepp, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanne Hepp, 94, passed away Wednesday evening, September 22, 2021 at The Inn at Christine Valley.

Suzanne was born July 17, 1927 in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas and Ann Davis McVey.

A 1945 graduate of Boardman High School, Suzanne went on to attend Mount Union College.

On May 16, 1953 Suzanne married Ronald James Hepp and they ultimately made their home in Canfield. They were members of the Canfield United Methodist Church.

Suzanne enjoyed bowling and playing tennis. She was a member of the Bridge Club and the Starlighters Dance Club. Her greatest love was family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was happiest when in their presence. Each year, Suzanne took pleasure in planning and treating her entire family to a vacation somewhere special. She will be remembered for her strong independence, appetite for fun and adventure and uplifting spirit.

Suzanne’s husband, Ronald, passed away on June 8, 1984.

She leaves three children, Robert (Veronica) Hepp of Fairfax, Virginia, Jody Wright of Salem, Ohio and Ronald (Maureen) Hepp of Ephrata, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Robert (Bethany) Hepp, Stacey (Paul) Deal, Courtney (Andrew) Coleman, RJ (Danielle) Hepp, Laura (Zack) Saunders, Bryan (Susan) Wright and David and Alexandra Wright and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Suzanne was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Robert (Bob) Wright and two brothers, Jack and Thomas McVey.

Per Suzanne’s wishes her family will celebrate her life privately at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Contributions may be made to CURE ALZHEIMER’S FUND.

