Susann Barbara Hatala, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susann Barbara Hatala, 80, of Poland, died Tuesday evening, November 21, 2021.

Susann was born May 31, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Barbara (Vasko) Skebo and had been a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1959 and she went on to study at Youngstown State University to earn her Bachelor’s degree for her elementary teaching career.

She taught at many schools in the area, including the last 35 years at Holy Family School in Poland. She was very proud of having the joy of teaching the first grade students for most of those years, especially in a faith-filled Catholic social and traditional environment.

Susann was appointed by Bishop James Malone in the position of Associate Director to help, support and guide the wives of the Permanent Deaconate of the Diocese of Youngstown from 1990-2010.

She was married to Deacon Ray Hatala on April 16, 1966 and they enjoyed 55 years together.

Besides her husband, she leaves two brothers, William (Dorothy) Skebo and Joseph (Kay) Skebo; her sister-in-law, Patty Hatala and many nieces and nephews.

Their beautiful children, William (Billy) and Mary Hatala preceded her in death along with her parents; her sister, Mary Gondor; and a brother, Robert Skebo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Holy Family Church in Poland, with Father Martin Celuch officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please send any material contributions to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

