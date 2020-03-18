Susan T. Yug, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Therese Yug, 67, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 surrounded by love and family.

Susan was born January 28, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio to Croatian immigrants Martha and Joseph Yug.

Susan grew up in Struthers, Ohio and became the first person in her family to attend college, graduating from Ohio State University with a dual degree in microbiology and immunology. Inherently ambitious and a Buckeye at her core, Susan stayed at OSU and obtained a Master’s Degree in Biomedical Engineering.

Working from coast to coast, including a long stay in Norwalk, Connecticut, Susan forged a successful career in marketing and strategic planning for pharmaceutical companies like Bayer and Novartis.

Susan’s pride and joy, however, was her family. She was a devoted and loving mother to daughter, Samantha Rose Duncan of Alexandria, Virginia and son, Erik Joseph Schnoerr, of Mechanicsville, Virginia. Susan adored her granddaughter, Isabelle Josephine and she loved watching football with her family- tuning into Buckeyes and Patriots games every fall. She helped pass on her love of cooking and baking to her daughter and of cars and engineering to her son. Susan loved her parents, whom she helped take care of prior to their passing.

While Parkinson’s weakened her physical state, she was sharp and witty until the end. We will miss her beautiful mind, heart and smile.

Arrangements for a memorial service are pending and will be announced in the future.

