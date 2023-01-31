POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan R. Marrie, born May 19, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, passed away at home, surrounded by family on Friday, January 27, 2023, after courageously battling cancer for 12 years.

Susan wed her husband, Arthur, of 59 years at Immanuel Lutheran Church on November 9, 1963.

She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church after being a longtime member at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

She was a lifelong area resident.

For most of her career, Susan held various positions at local banks including Union National, Peoples, Metropolitan Savings and Loan, Farmers National and Home Savings and Loan.

Susan will be fondly remembered for passing on her love of sewing, ceramics and baking to her daughter. She was especially known for making clothespin cookies during the holidays. Susan loved a good cup of hot tea and sweets, particularly cheesecake and Gorant chocolates. She enjoyed reading and traveling with her family on vacations to Florida and Hawaii.

Susan leaves behind her husband, Arthur; a daughter, Colleen (Mike) Robek; a sister-in-law, Linda Melek; a brother-in-law, Michael (Holly) Marrie; a nephew and several nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Michael and Bernice Marrie; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Carlson and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Melek and Richard Carlson.

Susan’s family would like to thank those working in the Cleveland Clinic’s Department of Gynecological Oncology, St. Elizabeth Boardman Infusion Center and the Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care bestowed upon her.

A service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Youngstown, Ohio 44512, with Pastor Richard Kidd officiating. There will be no visitation.

Contributions can be made in memory of Susan Marrie to Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Youngstown, OH 44512, or Hospice of the Valley c/o Mercy Health Foundation, Mahoning Valley, 7676 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.