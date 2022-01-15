STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Marie Kishel was born on February 1, 1950 and passed peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Sue was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, and sister. Nothing was more important to her than family. She demonstrated tenacity and resilience throughout her life.

Even after disabilities made her unable to work, Sue remained dedicated to the underserved, disabled and elderly, notably bringing social and recreational activities and even mobile medical services to seniors in an impoverished area of Youngstown.

Crafty, creative, and resourceful, Susan was an excellent cook, who, like her mother, shared her food, creations, and joy with everyone around her. Sue’s love lives on.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Kermes; her mother, Frances (Baba) Kermes; her eldest brother, Stephen and her grandson, Nathan.

She is survived by her son, Stephen Kishel and his wife, Jodi; their children, Tom and Jocelyn; her great-grandson, Leo; a great-granddaughter who is expected in March, her daughter, Christen Kishel and her husband, Troy; grandchild, Ricki; great-grandson, Andrew; her sister, Stephanie Kermes and brother, Thomas Kermes. She is deeply missed.

The family is planning a private service at a later date. Details will be provided closer to the date of the service.

Donations can be made in Susan’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Susan Marie Kishel’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.