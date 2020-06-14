Susan Marie (Chapel) Balentine, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Marie (Chapel) Balentine, 74, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Mercy Health of Boardman after a short illness.

Susan, affectionately known as “Sue” was born on July 28, 1945 to the late Andrew and Suzanne (Varkonda) Chapel in Youngstown, Ohio.

Sue graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School on the south side of Youngstown and attended Youngstown State University.

Sue previously worked as a clerk for Strouss’ in downtown Youngstown, Gorant Candies in Boardman, Rulli Bros. in Boardman and retired after 29 years as a cafeteria manager of Center Middle School in Boardman.

She was a longtime member of the former Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school and was a youth advisor in the 1960’s. She was most recently a member of the Canfield Presbyterian Church.

In 1972, she was a charter member of the Twin State Auto Racing Club and coordinated the first regional stock car auto racing show at Southern Park Mall in 1973. She was also involved in auto racing for many years being a mechanic’s wife in the 70s and later on selling photos of the race teams at her son’s photo booth at local tracks including Sharon, Mercer, Hickory, Expo and Raceway 7 in the 90s and 2000s.

Sue enjoyed local and national auto racing from the local dirt tracks, watching her favorite drivers, Lou Blaney, Rick Prosser and Guy Griffin compete and also enjoyed NASCAR rooting for Dave Blaney and his son, Ryan.

She also enjoyed cheering for her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, collecting Nutcracker figurines and stuffed animals of Siberian Huskies. She loved playing with her various Siberian Huskies that she raised for over 30 year, including her present ones, brother and sister, Max and Maggie (M&M).

She loved to go on shopping trips to Williamsburg, Virginia with her good friend, Mary.

Sue would spoil her grandsons with Chick-fil-A and Dairy Queen and never missed one of their Boardman soccer or lacrosse games that they played.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, James R. Balentine of Boardman, whom she married in 1968; her son, James A. of Youngstown; her precious grandchildren, Steven and Jason Balentine of Boardman; her sisters, Donna (David) Wolfe and Myra (Bob) Miller; sister-in-law, Lorraine Chapel; eight nieces and nephews; many extended family members.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard A. Chapel; father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Elizabeth Balentine.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. With that said, public visitation will be Tuesday, June 16 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, June 17 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman OH 44512.

The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family. A private service funeral service will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Caprice Rehabilitation Center and Mercy Health at Boardman for their love, care, and support for Sue.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.