NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan K. Beer, 69, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 5, 2022, after cardiac complications.

Susan was born November 11, 1952 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of Theodore and Juanita Cobb Beer.

She was a graduate of Southwestern High School in Flint, Michigan and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the Franciscan University of Steubenville, graduating summa cum laude. Susan worked as the office secretary for the Gospel Chords for approximately 10 years. She later worked for AAA in Akron and was then transferred with the company to Nashville, Tennessee. While in Tennessee, she also worked for Book World. After 10 years of living in Tennessee, she returned to New Middletown, and worked for the Little Professor Bookstore in Boardman.

A woman of great faith, Susan was raised in the Baptist church and later joined the catholic church as a member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown and was a Third Order Lay Carmelite Nun. While living in Tennessee, Susan was a member of the Hendersonville Chapel.

In her leisure time, Susan found joy in knitting and finding new patterns and designs online. She also had a big heart for animals, especially dogs and enjoyed the companionship of her brother’s dog, Nadia.

Susan is survived by her father, Theodore and brothers, Phillip (Barbara) Beer of Newton Falls and Douglas Beer of New Middletown.

Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita.

A memorial service celebrating Susan’s life will be announced in the future.

Arrangements were entrusted to Becker Funeral Homes.

Susan will be interred at Tallmansville Baptist Church Cemetery and memorial tributes may take the form of donations to the Tallmansville Baptist Church Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 42 Jenleigh Drive, Buckhannon, WV 26201.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

