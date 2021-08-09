Susan J. Welton, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Jane Welton, 69, passed away Saturday evening, August 7, 2021, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.

Susan was born July 5, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Robert Kimmel and Betty Sinclair.

She graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1970 and attended Youngstown State University.

Susan was a devoted homemaker and also worked for Murray Insurance Agency in Boardman as an office manager for several years. After her first grandchild was born, Susan returned home and was dedicated to caring for her family, especially ‘her boys.”

She was a member of Poland United Methodist Church.

Susan is survived by her husband of 49 years, Glen E. Welton, whom she married on February 5, 1972; a daughter, Kelly S. (Paul) Loftus of Lowellville; a son, Keith E. Welton of Poland; three grandchildren, Robert F. Loftus of Lowellville, Evan B. Welton of Poland and Francis Loftus of Lowellville; her brother, Robert S. (Bonnie) Kimmel of Poland; five nieces and five nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a funeral service on Friday, August 13, at 11:00 a..m. at the funeral home with Reverend Elizabeth Pass officiating.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.pancan.org.

Condolences may be sent to Susan’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Susan’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.