POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Carney Beil, 81, of Poland, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 9, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Kathryn (Malley) Carney.

Susan was a registered nurse and had worked at Northside Hospital in Youngstown for 43 years. She was also a master gardener at Mill Creek Park and she loved nature.

Her greatest love in life was her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, James (Theresa) Beil, Marlene Beil and Randall (Lisa) Beil; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, James K. Beil II and a daughter, Donna Cartwright.

A memorial Mass will be held for Susan at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown.

Susan’s children would like to express their most sincere appreciation to the entire staff at St. Mary’s for the loving care given to their mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, 1899 W Garfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.