Susan B. Gordon, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan B. Gordon, 86, died early Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

Susan was born July 31, 1934 in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John Leroy and Ida Grace (Myers) Strait.

Raised in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania she was a graduate of James Buchanan High School.

Susan married Wilbur N. Gordon on June 26, 1954 and became a dedicated homemaker. Shortly after their marriage, they relocated to Poland for Wilbur’s work and in 1960, they opened their own business, Gordon Tree Expert Company.

Susan was a telephone operator for Pennsylvania Bell for several years before moving to Poland. She owned and operated Personally Yours Monogramming Shop in Poland from 1986 to 1997 and was the bookkeeper for her husband’s tree service company for over 40 years.

She was a volunteer at Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman as a “cuddler” for over five years. Susan attended New Life Church in Poland, where she volunteered at the church food bank for several years. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and being in the outdoors.

Susan is survived by her four children, Guthrie “Gus” S. Gordon of New Middletown, Rhonda D. (Danny) Brothers of Austintown, Julie L. (Daniel) Kautzman of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Dana V. (Stephen) Deemer of New Middletown; five grandchildren, Kari L. Brothers of Austintown and Timothy W. (Amanda) Brothers of Austintown and Mark A. (Crystal) Kautzman of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brian M. (Joye) Kautzman of Bonneau, South Carolina and Mathew L. Kautzman of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and two great- grandchildren, Willow Grace and Wyatt J. Brothers; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Wilbur, who died on April 20, 2011, Susan was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Kistler and June McClanhan.

There will be funeral services on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland with Steve Simmons, ordained minister officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2:00 to 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask visitors not staying for the service, do not linger after seeing the Gordon family. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

